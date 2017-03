KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A train hit a person at East and Caswell streets in Kinston at 10:17 a.m. Monday, Kinston Fire Department Captain William Barrs said.

The Kinston Fire Department and the Kinston Police Department are on the scene, and Kinston police are investigating.

Barrs said the condition of the person hit by the train in not yet known.

9OYS is sending a reporter to the scene and will have updates as more information becomes available.