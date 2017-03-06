Red Light Cameras: Greenville aims to curb most dangerous intersection fatalities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new study shows North Carolina has the fifth highest number of red light running fatalities.

Greenville Police said Monday plans to install cameras at five intersections across the city will help solve the problem. The agency added that the intersection of Arlington and Memorial is one of the worst for people running red lights in the city.

And you don’t have to hang around long to see why.

9 On Your Side was at the Arlington and Memorial intersection for only about 30 minutes Monday and caught several drivers on camera running reds, which often leads to accidents. That’s why the GPD said the red light cameras are so important.

About 400 traffic accidents happen in the city every month.

Chief Mark Holtzman said studies show the cameras impact all drivers.

“We want the public, first of all, to respect the red,” said Holtzman. “And [that’s] not just where the cameras are located, but everywhere around the city. We’re hoping we have a citywide effect with this. And even though we’re going to be installing this in five intersections, we want a citywide effect.”

The revenue generated from the red light cameras will go toward Pitt County Schools.

Here’s the timeline:

They expect to install the equipment around mid-July.

They’ll start with a warning period.

Then start ticketing in August.

