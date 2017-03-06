More than 12 coyotes trapped in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’re now less likely to hear the sounds of coyotes at Emerald Isle.

The town just wrapped up its coyote trapping program, which began in December and ended in February. Fourteen coyotes, 10 males and four females, were trapped and euthanized by area trappers.

The largest numbers of coyotes were trapped near the boat launch and heavily wooded areas on town property.

The Emerald Isle Police Department monitored the trapping program on the island and removed the local ordinance prohibiting wildlife trapping last year.

“The main reason for us doing this is to make sure that whatever wildlife we have here will remain healthy and doesn’t impose any types of problems for the public,” Police Chief Tony Reese said.

The town is looking to better assess the population before the next trapping season.

“We’re looking into possibly conducting a camera survey of the coyote population to identify specific animals and to try to get a better handle on what the population is,” Reese said.

Town officials will readdress the issue this fall.