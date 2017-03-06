Medical marijuana in teens and kids

A new study involving marijuana use in kids is sparking a discussion about whether medical marijuana is a safe alternative for potential users.

The American Academy of Pediatrics published the article last week touching on marijuana’s effects in children and teens.

Medical marijuana is becoming steadily available and parents are looking to use it in place of prescription pills.

Brody School Pediatric Associate Professor Dr. David Holder touched on the mental and physical repercussions of medical marijuana saying

“We know that use of cannabis products decreases memory, attention, and also problem solving, but also you think about physical issues kids usually want to compete well on the field or on the court and we know that the kids who use marijuana particularly with regularity have decreased coordination motor skills are impaired and they fail there as well.”

Medical marijuana is legal in some form in 28 states and the District of Columbia

.

It has yet to be legalized in North Carolina though there is a bill in the general assembly right now which aims to change that.