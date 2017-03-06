Make it Monday: Chocolate sugar scrub

make-it-2

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –  With the fluctuating temperatures, you may notice your skin is getting the worst of it.

Dry and itchy skin is common this time of year, so in this week’s Make it Monday, we’re showing you an easy DIY home remedy to help.

With ingredients already in your kitchen pantry you can make your own chocolate sugar scrub.

Here’s what you’ll need:
– sugar
– brown sugar
– cocoa powder
– coconut oil

If you’re unfamiliar with coconut oil, it has many uses and is great to keep in the kitchen for cooking and for health and beauty.

You can use it as a replacement for vegetable oil in any recipe, or use it as a lotion, make up remover, hair de-frizzer, or a natural hair conditioner.

To get started with the sugar scrub recipe, mix about a half cup of brown sugar with about a cup of sugar.

Next, add in about a quarter cup of coconut oil. Make sure to mix this really well too.

When it reaches an even consistency, add about a tablespoon of cocoa powder and combine it all together.

Once done, store it in an airtight container like a mason jar.

make-it-3

