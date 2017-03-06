Havelock man pleads guilty to fatal club shooting

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – A Havelock man pleaded guilty in Craven County Superior Court Monday to shooting a man to death and injuring five others at a Havelock club in 2013, according to District Attorney Scott Thomas.

Jonathan Pugh, 21, of Havelock, was sentenced to 41 to 52 years in prison and pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

In 2013, Pugh, his brother and a friend got into an argument with another group at Flyers, a club located off Highway 101/Fontana Boulevard, police said.

After getting thrown out by security, Pugh returned to the club with a Smith & Wesson, fired the gun into the air and then fired into the club multiple times, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Todd North, a retired Marine who worked as a bouncer at the club, was standing at the door with his own gun to prevent Pugh from coming inside, the District Attorney’s Office said. North was shot four times and killed.

Five other people in the club were shot and suffered injuries.

“We are pleased the defendant has pled guilty and been sentenced up to 52 years in prison,” Thomas said in a news release. “We believed, based on the facts, a sentence in the life range was appropriate.”

Thomas also said the North family supported the guilty plea and sentence.

 

