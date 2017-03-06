First Alert Forecast: A pleasant start to the work week

By
SUMMARY: High pressure remains in the area keeping us pleasant to start the work week but rain moves in toward mid-week. Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm. Details:

THIS MORNING: Clear skies with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Winds are light

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies early with clouds building into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s inland and upper 50s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s and 50s. Should be a quiet night.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will move into the area late Tuesday and into the morning on Wednesday bringing us our next chance at some showers.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
30° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
50° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
50° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
53° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
50%
12am
Wed
61° F
precip:
50%
1am
Wed
62° F
precip:
60%
2am
Wed
61° F
precip:
60%
3am
Wed
60° F
precip:
60%
4am
Wed
60° F
precip:
60%
5am
Wed
61° F
precip:
70%
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

