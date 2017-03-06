First Alert Forecast: A pleasant start to the work week

SUMMARY: High pressure remains in the area keeping us pleasant to start the work week but rain moves in toward mid-week. Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm. Details:

THIS MORNING: Clear skies with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Winds are light

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies early with clouds building into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s inland and upper 50s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s and 50s. Should be a quiet night.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will move into the area late Tuesday and into the morning on Wednesday bringing us our next chance at some showers.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 30 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 30% 63 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 50% 61 ° F precip: 50% 62 ° F precip: 60% 61 ° F precip: 60% 60 ° F precip: 60% 60 ° F precip: 60% 61 ° F precip: 70% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast