ENC residents react to President Trump’s new travel ban

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – President Donald Trump signed a new executive order Monday, revising his previous travel ban.

One of the biggest changes is that it only bans immigration from six Muslim-majority countries, instead of seven. Iraq is removed from the list.

Experts said this comes after the country formed close ties with the United States, working to defeat ISIS.

Citizens of Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen will still be blocked from obtaining visas for at least 90 days.

Additionally, this ban does not apply to current visa holders.

Some members of the Muslim community in the East said the new order is still discriminatory.

“We are a country where we allow people from all over the country to enter, and for you to name a few countries because of their faith is still discriminatory, regardless of what kind of tweaking you do,” said Sumar Badwan, spokeswoman of Al-Masjid Islamic Center & Mosque in Greenville.

The new order also suspends the United States refugee program for 120 days, but it no longer singles out Syrian refugees for an indefinite ban.

The new travel ban takes effect on March 16th, 2017.

