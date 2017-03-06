Cooper Cabinet member up for Senate confirmation vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Senate looks ready to confirm a member of a governor’s Cabinet for the first time in recent history, even as a legal fight over whether senators have that authority returns to court.

The Senate scheduled debate and a vote Monday evening on whether to back Gov. Roy Cooper’s military and veterans’ affairs secretary — former state Rep. Larry Hall.

Committees confirmed his nomination last week after Hall answered questions from senators.

Cooper has sued legislative leaders to overturn a December law subjecting his Cabinet members to formal Senate confirmation. Hall hadn’t shown up before a committee three times because of the case but appeared last week when the Senate subpoenaed him.

There’s a court hearing Tuesday on whether the law or Cooper’s lawsuit should be thrown out.