Car runs into Greenville apartment complex clubhouse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A car collided with another car before crashing into the clubhouse at Heritage Apartments on Arlington Boulevard Monday afternoon, Greenville police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the driver, a male believed to be in his 50s, experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The driver, as well as three people in the car he collided with, were transported to Vidant Medical Center for evaluation with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Greenville Fire-Rescue and a building inspector were still on scene as of 5:15 p.m. The crash is under investigation.