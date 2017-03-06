‘Bless Their Hearts’: New billboard replaces criticized one

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A new billboard has replaced one in North Carolina that was criticized as being sexist and misogynistic.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mHhxRf) that the new sign reads: “Much Ado About Nothing. A social experiment that brought forth those so immersed in their own insecurity that in the mirror they could only see an angry victim of their incorrect interpretation of a silly billboard — Bless their hearts.”

The billboard is alongside a highway between Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

The first billboard went up in February and read: “Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.”

The billboard belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising. Owner Bill Whiteheart said the organization that bought the space wants to remain anonymous.

Protests were held about that billboard, and groups are raising money for billboards that support equality.

