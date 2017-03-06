Beer and barbecue trail coming to Pitt County

Related Coverage 4 freight containers of equipment dropped off to Pitt Street Brewing Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A beer and barbecue trail is in the works for Pitt County.

It will include Pitt Street Brewery, Uptown Brewing Company, and Trollingwood in Greenville, plus Duck-Rabbit in Farmville. They’re still working to get barbecue joints on board.

“We have more leisure infrastructure available in Greenville and Pitt County and more ways to draw in not only leisure travelers from other areas to come spend money and time in Greenville and Pitt County, but also offer our convention attendees and other attendees things to do while they’re here,” said Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Andrew Schmidt.

They expect to have the trail ready to go by May.