Beaufort Co. Schools evaluating infrastructure needs with “capital tour”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Last week, Governor Roy Cooper unveiled his proposed budget for the state.

A major portion of the budget is allocated to go toward education and school infrastructure.

This week, Beaufort County Schools administrators are taking steps to look at their own infrastructure needs.

The Board of Education and superintendent are taking their annual “capital tour”. The tour allows for school administrators to walk through the schools to get a firsthand look at the infrastructure.

Administrators said they are always looking to improve schools but walking the halls gives them a better perspective.

“And I think taking it off paper and actually having a chance to see it in relation to the other projects we’ve got listed, it helps us come up with a priority list,” explained Dr. Don Phipps, superintendent. “Because we can’t do everything that we have on the list, so we have to determine how we prioritize and what we do in what particular order.”

This tour aims to point out anything that needs fixing whether it’s windows, lights, or security changes.

“I look after the appearance of the facility, give the kids a good infrastructure and make them feel like they’re in a nice facility,” said director of auxiliary services Stan Hudson. It’s his job to find facility issues and fix them.

School officials say the weather in the east can cause most of the problems like here in the middle school gym.

“The roof was damaged on the building, water came into the building, the wooden floor actually absorbed the water and it had a three foot buckle in the middle of the gymnasium,” said Hudson

The new renovations make the gym look good as new.

Officials say there is always room for improvement but in the end it’s about the student experience.

“Just keeping the appearance , keeping everybody happy, keeping our facilities looking nice, and keeping our kids secure,” said Hudson

School administrators along with county commissioners will visit more schools on their tour later in the week.