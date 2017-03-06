1 in custody, 1 wanted as Roanoke Rapids police investigate armed robbery

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
thumbnail_sheetz_robbery

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – Police have one suspect in custody and are looking for the second as they continue to investigate an armed robbery.

Officers responded to Sheetz on Julian Allsbrook Highway around 11 p.m. Sunday about an armed robbery in progress. When they arrived at the scene, staff members at the store said two suspects armed with guns came inside and demanded money from them. They complied and the suspects fled the scene through the back door, running through the woods and railroad tracks.

Antwan Donta Howard
Antwan Donta Howard

After setting up a perimeter along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Weldon Police Department, 26-year-old Antwan Donta Howard of Woodland was taken into custody without incident. He’s charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer, and was also served an outstanding order for arrest(possession of firearm by felon) from Northampton County.  Howard received a $100,000 bond. He’s due in court March 15.

The second suspect in the incident is described as a male. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie, jeans, and brown boots. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Investigator J.K. Davis with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department 252-533-2822 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers 252-583-4444.

thumbnail_suspect_2

The Investigation is still on going and more charges may be forthcoming.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s