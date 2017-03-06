1 in custody, 1 wanted as Roanoke Rapids police investigate armed robbery

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – Police have one suspect in custody and are looking for the second as they continue to investigate an armed robbery.

Officers responded to Sheetz on Julian Allsbrook Highway around 11 p.m. Sunday about an armed robbery in progress. When they arrived at the scene, staff members at the store said two suspects armed with guns came inside and demanded money from them. They complied and the suspects fled the scene through the back door, running through the woods and railroad tracks.

After setting up a perimeter along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Weldon Police Department, 26-year-old Antwan Donta Howard of Woodland was taken into custody without incident. He’s charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer, and was also served an outstanding order for arrest(possession of firearm by felon) from Northampton County. Howard received a $100,000 bond. He’s due in court March 15.

The second suspect in the incident is described as a male. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie, jeans, and brown boots. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Investigator J.K. Davis with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department 252-533-2822 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers 252-583-4444.

The Investigation is still on going and more charges may be forthcoming.