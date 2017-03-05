Some Marines being investigated for sharing nude photos

marine

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Defense Department is investigating reports that some Marines shared online naked photographs of female Marines, veterans and other women, some taken without their knowledge.

Gen. Robert Neller is commandant of the Marine Corps. He won’t comment directly on the investigation but says in a statement that targeting Marines, online or otherwise, in an inappropriate manner is distasteful and shows an absence of respect.

The Center for Investigative Reporting says the photographs were shared on a secret Facebook page, “Marines United.” The center says it learned about the secret site from a nonprofit news organization run by a Marine veteran.

The center says that along with pictures of identified female military members were photographs of unidentifiable women in various stages of undress.

