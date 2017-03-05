Pre-school and kindergarten early registration in Lenoir County

KINSTON, NC (WNCT)- Pre-school and kindergarten early registration for the 2017-2018 school year will begin tomorrow in Lenoir County.
It’s happening March 6-10 at all Lenoir County Elementary Schools during regular school hours.
Kindergarteners must be 5 years old on or before August 31, 2017.
Pre-schoolers must be 3 or 4 years old on or before August 31, 2017.
Extended registration hours will be available Tuesday, March 7th, from 8 a.m- 7 p.m.
KINDERGARTEN – please bring:
- One of the following Verification of Address documents:
- current power, gas, or water bill;
- current federal or state income tax documents;
- place of residence listed by the Department of Social Services for home visitation and receipt of benefits (not Medicaid); or
- current lease or mortgage statement
- Certified birth certificate (not the “mother’s copy”)
- Full and complete record of the child’s immunizations
- Child’s social security card
PRE-SCHOOL – please bring:
- Birth certificate
- Verification of household income (most recent pay stubs)
- Verification of any of the following benefits received in previous year: TANF, child support, Social Security benefits, unemployment benefits, OR other household income
- Verification of guardianship (if applicable)