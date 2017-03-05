Pre-school and kindergarten early registration in Lenoir County

KINSTON, NC (WNCT)-  Pre-school and kindergarten early registration for the 2017-2018 school year will begin tomorrow in Lenoir County.

It’s happening March 6-10 at all Lenoir County Elementary Schools during regular school hours.

Kindergarteners must be 5 years old on or before August 31, 2017.

Pre-schoolers must be 3 or 4 years old on or before August 31, 2017.

Extended registration hours will be available Tuesday, March 7th, from 8 a.m- 7 p.m.

KINDERGARTEN – please bring:

  1. One of the following Verification of Address documents:
    1. current power, gas, or water bill;
    2. current federal or state income tax documents;
    3. place of residence listed by the Department of Social Services for home visitation and receipt of  benefits (not Medicaid); or
    4. current lease or mortgage statement
  2. Certified birth certificate (not the “mother’s copy”)
  3. Full and complete record of the child’s immunizations
  4. Child’s social security card

PRE-SCHOOL – please bring:

  1. Birth certificate
  2. Verification of household income (most recent pay stubs)
  3. Verification of any of the following benefits received in previous year: TANF, child support, Social Security benefits, unemployment benefits, OR other household income
  4. Verification of guardianship (if applicable)

 

 

