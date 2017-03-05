Mexican Congressman climbs border wall to send message to Pres. Trump

TIJUANA, MEXICO (WNCT) – Mexican Congressman Braulio Guerra recently climbed the border fence along the U.S.-Mexico border to send a message to President Donald Trump.

In a two minute video, Guerra sat perched on top of the wall, describing how easy it was to climb, and how useless a wall would be in keeping people from crossing the border.

“It would be very easy to cross to the United States which proves that it is unnecessary and absurd to construct a wall costing $15 billion,” Guerra said.

Trump has made the proposed border wall the center of his plan to stop illegal immigration from Mexico. He first angered Mexicans by calling them “rapists” and “criminals” while on the campaign trail in 2016.

Guerra said Mexico and the United States must work together to curb the problem, but didn’t believe a wall was the solution.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security report estimated the wall would cost $21.6 billion and take more than three years to complete.