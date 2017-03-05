First responders complete last day of Public Safety Weekend

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – First responders are the people who help us to safety, when we have an emergency.

But first they must complete intense training.

Trainee’s spent over 16 hours this weekend learning more about how to keep you and your family safe.

Between live CPR classroom’s and live fire demonstrations, dozens of first responders put in the time and effort to learn skills during Beaufort County Community College’s 2nd annual public safety weekend.

Director of fire training Johnny Williams said what they are learning can be the difference between life and death.

He said he wants them to be prepared for any situation.

During Sunday’s live burn demonstration they put their skills to the test.

“When you make those decisions, how do you safely approach something and if you were going to shut it off? How you would safely do that and weather plays a big part in our industry,” said Williams.

Williams said more than 70 percent of fire fighters in the state of North Carolina are volunteers.

With this program they are not only preparing them for the unknown, but also keeping the training local.