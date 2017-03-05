First Alert Forecast: One last cool day then warming up

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control for Sunday, leading to another cool sunny day. As high pressure shifts off the coast tonight, we’ll see nice warm up over the next several days. Details:

TODAY: Sunny but still cool. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold again with widespread frost or freeze conditions likely. Lows will again be in the 20’s & 30’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Warmer. Highs will be in the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will bring the chance for rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures jump into the 70’s Tuesday ahead of the front then settle back into the 60’s for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 37 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast