First Alert Forecast: One last cool day then warming up

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control for Sunday, leading to another cool sunny day. As high pressure shifts off the coast tonight, we’ll see  nice warm up over the next several days. Details:

TODAY: Sunny but still cool. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold again with widespread frost or freeze conditions likely. Lows will again be in the 20’s & 30’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Warmer. Highs will be in the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will bring the chance for rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures jump into the 70’s Tuesday ahead of the front then settle back into the 60’s for the rest of the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
41° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
