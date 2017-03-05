ECU students and faculty participate in an ‘Alternative Spring Break’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s spring break has officially kicked off, but not everyone is headed to the beach.

Groups of students and faculty are taking part in an alternative spring break experience.

Sunday’s project was cleaning up and gardening at Thomas Foreman Park.

They worked with Cultivate Greenville to mulch, plant, and cover crops.

Lizzie Shepard with AmeriCorps Visa said this is their way of giving back to the community, and using the resources available to them.

“Having students serve over break instead of going to the beach or going home it just shows that we can come together and solve the issues of hunger and poor nutrition and poor health in our community.”

Dozens of ECU students are spending the week up and down the eastern sea board from Atlantic Beach to Baltimore, as part of the alternative spring break experience.