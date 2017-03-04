Yelp takes on the transgender bathroom battle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The popular business rating app ‘Yelp’ is getting involved in the battle of the bathrooms.

Yelp currently allows users to sort businesses based on location, price points, and reviews. Now, the company is adding bathrooms to that list.

Yelp officials announced a new feature that will tell users which businesses offer gender-neutral bathrooms. The company said it plans to have enough data on the bathrooms in a few weeks to enable search results based on it.

Yelp’s CEO has been a vocal critic of laws that force people to use bathrooms for genders they don’t identify with.

North Carolina was pushed into the spotlight on the bathroom issue in March 2016 when the General Assembly passed House Bill 2.