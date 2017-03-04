Teams from across NC converge on Greenville for robotics competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 30 high school teams from across North Carolina are in Greenville for the weekend to compete in a robotics competition at South Central High School.

The weekend event is the first of four district competitions leading up to the state finals at Campbell University in April.

Teams from as far away as Charlotte are competing this year in Greenville. Two teams are representing Pitt County.

Emma Tripp from Farmville Central High School said the competition is great, but competing in your home county is even better.

“There’s a ton of scholarship opportunities involved, and you get to meet a lot of people, and you’re exposed to stressful situations where you have to make decisions quickly and act effectively,” Tripp said.

In all, more than $50 million in scholarships are available nationwide for students who compete in the robotics competition. Eventually, 15 teams will advance from North Carolina to the international finals in Houston in April.

There is an average of 30 members per team.

FIRST Robotics is holding the competition. Teams started competing in North Carolina back in 2010.

The event is free and open to the public. Qualifying matches are scheduled from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, and then 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Playoff matches and the finals will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.