South Central falls on controversial call in final seconds

Brian Bailey By Published: Updated:
south-central-falls

FAYETTEVILLE (WNCT) – Leesville Road slipped by South Central 44-43 after a controversial call on a three point attempt with :01 to play.

South Central’s Shykeim Phillips was called for a foul on a three point shot attempt by Alex Hunter in the final seconds of the game. Hunter made one of three free throws for the victory.

South Central finished the season with a 27-2 record. The Falcons were led Phillip’s 11 points.

Jalen Benjamin and Jonathan Mebane both scored 18 points to lead Leesville Road to the victory.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s