South Central falls on controversial call in final seconds

FAYETTEVILLE (WNCT) – Leesville Road slipped by South Central 44-43 after a controversial call on a three point attempt with :01 to play.

South Central’s Shykeim Phillips was called for a foul on a three point shot attempt by Alex Hunter in the final seconds of the game. Hunter made one of three free throws for the victory.

South Central finished the season with a 27-2 record. The Falcons were led Phillip’s 11 points.

Jalen Benjamin and Jonathan Mebane both scored 18 points to lead Leesville Road to the victory.