Several hundred turn out for North Carolina March 4 Trump

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Approximately several hundred people converged on North Carolina’s government complex for a rally to show their support for President Donald Trump.

The “March 4 Trump” event brought people to Halifax Mall just north of downtown Raleigh on Saturday. Bracketed by the state Legislature and the legislative office building, people carried signs and wore shirts backing Trump.

Gathered just behind the rally was a handful of protesters, some of whom blew air horns in an attempt to disrupt the event.

About a dozen speakers were scheduled for the rally, which was set to run from noon to 4 p.m.