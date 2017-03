TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Several agencies respond to a house fire in Jones County.



It happened Saturday afternoon on Burney Town Road.

The Southwood Fire Department says when firefighters arrived to assist Jones County first responders, flames were coming from the building.

While firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire, the roof collapsed. Firefighters were able to get out of the building safely.

No word yet on what caused the fire or the extent of the damage to the house.