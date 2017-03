FAYETTEVILLE (WNCT) – Javier Rogers scored 21 points to lead Kestrel Heights to a 63-53 win over Riverside in the 1A Boys Eastern Regional title game Saturday at Fayetteville State.

Kesterl Heights improved to 31-1 with the victory.

Riverside’s season ends with a record of 24-4. The Knights were led by Markel Freeman, who scored 17 points in the loss.

Kestrel Heights played the game in their practice uniforms after the team left their game uniforms at the school.