FAYETTEVILLE (WNCT) – Jainaya Jones scored 17 points and Alexia Hawkins-Pool had a double-double with 14 points and ten rebounds to lead Pamlico to a 59-47 win over Roxboro Community in the Girls 1A Eastern Regional title game.

Pamlico improved to 29-3 with the win.

Elana Ingram led Roxboro Community with 21 points. Mya Johnson had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.