Northside-Jacksonville runs past Greene Central to advance to state finals, 72-47

FAYETTEVILLE (WNCT) – Zach Hobbs scored a game-high 22 points to lead unbeaten Northside-Jacksonville to a 72-47 win over Greene Central in the 2A Eastern Regional title game.

The Rams end their season with a record of 26-2. Imaje Dodd was the only Ram’s player in double figures. He scored 15 points and collected 12 rebounds.

Kenny Dye had 18 points and Gabe Kirkendoll scored 10 for Northside-Jacksonville, which improved to 29-0 on the season.

Greene Central never led in the game. The Monarchs outscored Greene Central 25-10 in the third quarter to put the game away.