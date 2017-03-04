New data breach may have impacted millions of Americans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A massive data breach involving the cyber security company ‘Cloudflare” may have impacted millions of Americans.

Cloudflare manages data for millions of websites, including Fitbit and Uber.

Cloudflare downplayed the leak in a statement saying, “we are very grateful to our colleagues at Google for contacting us about the problem and working closely with us through its resolution.”

The data was encrypted, but it’s not clear to what level.

Cloudflare blames the issue on the introduction of a new code into its system.

One way to better protect yourself from being impacted is by changing your password.

“My recommendation is you seriously consider changing them, changing them to long and strong password. Use password managers. I know one was exposed, but there are many others out there,” said Adam Levin.

Cloudflare officials say the problem has been repaired and has worked with search engines to remove the exposed data.