Missing persons report filed for elderly Wayne Co. man

MT. OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – A missing persons report was filed Monday for 60-year-old Samuel Watkins, a white male who was last seen on Mills Rd. in Mt. Olive.

According to officials, Watkins was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night walking in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing work boots, blue jeans, a dark colored shirt and a camouflage cap with “Howard Home Repair” written on it.

Watkins has limited mobility and extreme difficulty walking. He walks with a severe limp. Family and friends say they haven’t had contact with him since February 25.

Anyone with any information on the welfare and location of Samuel Watkins is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 919 731-1481.

