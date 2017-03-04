Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children hosts free dental screening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of kids now have brighter smiles thanks to the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children and ECU’s dental school.

They offered a free children’s dental health day Saturday in Greenville.

Executive Director Lisa Mulligan said this event is the perfect way to assist parents and families in the community, by providing essential, yet often neglected care to children.

One study says tooth decay is the single most common chronic childhood disease.

Community outreach director Amanda Parmelee said they want to provide free dental care so families don’t run into issues down the line.

“It’s giving kids and their families the information that they need to really know how dental issues appear and how to treat them. And how to kind of prevent them from happening with healthy teeth and brushing and flossing,” said Parmelee.

Parmelee said they are incredibly proud to be able to offer this service to the community.