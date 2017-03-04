Kinston local petitions to bring skate park to the area

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A new addition may be on its way to Kinston’s Parks and Rec Department.

One local man has started a petition to bring a skate park to the area.

Kevin Albritton has been skating and riding bikes since he was 10 years old.

Now that he is a father he said he sees a need for an outlet for kids to keep them out of trouble.

His petition has already garnered nearly 200 signatures.

When Albritton was a kid, local hero Dave Mirra donated these 2 ramps for him and his friends, and now he wants to show the same kindness to his entire community.

He said this addition could also give kids more options to exercise.

“if you still play baseball or basketball it’s kind of a free sport so you can kind of still go out there every day after school if you want to and continue to do other things but it kind of keeps you busy and it gives you something to kind of drive for yourself.”

Park and rec director Bill Ellis said, they have considered this idea before, but didn’t have enough support with it.

Albritton said they are planning to bring their plans to city council within the next month.

If you would like to know more information on the plans for a skate park or to sign the petition click here.