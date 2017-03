FAYETTEVILLE (WNCT) – Elissa Cunane scored 15 points and hauled in 19 rebounds to lead Northern Guilford to a 42-37 win in the girls 3A Eastern Regional finale Saturday at Fayetteville State.

Taylor Todd-Williams had a double-double in the loss for the Cardinals. She scored 10 points and hauled in 13 rebounds.

The Cardinals trailed 22-14 at the half and then outscored Northern Guilford in both the third and fourth quarters.