Hundreds receive free OTC medicine in Kinston

tamara-scott By Published:
otc

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of people in Lenoir County walked away with free over the counter medication Saturday.

Kinston Teens and Old North State Medical Foundation teamed up to give away thousands of dollars’ worth of medication.

Individuals received over-the-counter products including; allergy relief, pain relief, indigestion relief, cold medicines, first-aid and vitamins.

Kinston teens CEO Chris Suggs said he hopes to help families struggling, just in time for flu and allergy season.

“Kinston is one of the most economically challenged towns in North Carolina, so we want to make sure if there is a need here, that needs gets met,” explained Suggs. “And I think we are meeting needs by providing these medicines, you know we are helping people that were maybe dis advantaged by the hurricane or just going through economic challenges in their family.”

Suggs said this is the first medicine giveaway in the Kinston, and he plans to do another one in the near future.

