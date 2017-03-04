First Alert Forecast: A chilly weekend ahead

SUMMARY: High pressure will build in keeping things quiet but chilly this weekend. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy early, and chilly. Highs will struggle to get to near 50.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with a widespread frost or freeze likely. Lows will be in the 20’s and 30’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and still chilly. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Warming up early next week as high pressure builds off the East Coast. A cold front will bring our next chance for rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures return to near average by the end of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 33 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast