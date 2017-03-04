First Alert Forecast: A chilly weekend ahead

SUMMARY: High pressure will build in keeping things quiet but chilly this weekend. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy early, and chilly. Highs will struggle to get to near 50.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with a widespread frost or freeze likely. Lows will be in the 20’s and 30’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and still chilly. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Warming up early next week as high pressure builds off the East Coast. A cold front will bring our next chance for rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures return to near average by the end of the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
30° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
30° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
31° F
precip:
10%
