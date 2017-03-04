Beloved Greenville Police K9 retires

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- A beloved Greenville Police Department K9 worked his last shift Friday night.

Chesty worked 9 years with the force.. and is one of GPD’s most recognizable K9s.

His retirement came earlier than planned after recently being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Chesty will live out the remainder of his days with his handler Officer Brian Neague and family.

Chesty is responsible for 50 human tracks in the last four years and is responsible for the location and seizure of hundreds of pounds of drugs. Most recently he apprehended a violent fugitive.

GPD asks you to keep Chesty and his handler in your thoughts and prayers… and thank him for his 9 years of service.