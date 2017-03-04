Beloved Greenville Police K9 retires

By Published: Updated:
k92

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)-  A beloved Greenville Police Department K9 worked his last shift Friday night.

Chesty worked 9 years with the force.. and is one of GPD’s most recognizable K9s.

His retirement came earlier than planned after recently being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Chesty will live out the remainder of his days with his handler Officer Brian Neague and family.

Chesty is responsible for 50 human tracks in the last four years and is responsible for the location and seizure of hundreds of pounds of drugs. Most recently he apprehended a violent fugitive.

GPD asks you to keep Chesty and his handler in your thoughts and prayers… and thank him for his 9 years of service.

 

 

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s