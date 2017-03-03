UNC Board of Governors approves moving forward with ECU Physicians, Vidant merger

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The UNC Board of Governors has approved the advancement of negotiations to merge ECU Physicians with Vidant Medical Group.

The motion allows UNC Board of Governors President Margaret Spellings, East Carolina University Chancellor Cecil Staton and UNC Board of Governors budget and finance committee chairman Scott Lampe to negotiate a final agreement.

The plan to merge is being called Project Unify and aims to provide better access, and quality, of care.

“Project Unify is in the best interests of Brody, ECU, Greenville, and eastern North Carolina. We would be strengthened by this strategic partnership,” Staton said in a news release. “Project Unify is an important part of our efforts to secure a strong foundation for Brody’s future.”

The plan to merge has seen some controversy, however; with employees and state lawmakers complaining they haven’t been given details on the specifics of the merger and are being left with more questions than answers.