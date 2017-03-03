Students come together to promote inclusivity

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One school in the East is taking bullying head-on by getting students involved.

Students at A.G. Cox Middle School signed a pledge to stop saying the ‘R’ word.

The “Spread the Word to End the Word” campaign is a way for students to express their support for inclusivity.

Teachers and students say the campaign’s positive message is always welcome.

“Everybody feels that they’re a part of something,” said eighth grader Mikaela Trank. “Like bigger than themselves and that’s what we want because nobody should ever be left out and this is a great way to make sure nodoby is.”

Students had the chance to sign a banner earlier this week as a way to devote themselves to the cause.

School officials said the banner received over 300 student signatures.