Early morning wreck in Onslow County causes traffic issues, leaves residents in the dark

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- An early morning traffic accident is creating headaches for people in Onslow County.

According to Highway Patrol, it happened around 3:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17. It brought down power lines in the road.

MCAS New River says the accident closed Highway 17 to all traffic near its main gate. Highway Patrol is on scene detouring traffic around the area while the power lines are cleaned up. Drivers should take alternate routes and expect delays.

Meanwhile, power outages persist for Jones-Onslow EMC members. As of 6:00 a.m., over 1,200 customers remain in the dark.

PREVIOUS STORY

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Over 1,000 Onslow County families are waking up in the dark this morning.

According to Jones-Onslow EMC, the power outage is affecting people near Jacksonville and MCAS New River.

We know a crew is on scene making repairs though it’s unclear what caused the outage.