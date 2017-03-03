N.C. magazine ranks CarolinaEast 3rd best hospital in state

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The “Business North Carolina” magazine ranked CarolinaEast Medical Center the third best hospital in the state in its annual “State’s Best Hospitals” edition as determined by publicly reported data and several other ratings agencies and insurers.

In 2016, the hospital was ranked number five and in 2015 the hospital was ranked number 15.

“We are obviously thrilled with our advance towards the top – it is affirmation that we strive to do what is right, every encounter, every opportunity, every day – no exceptions,” said Ray Leggett, president and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System.

During fiscal year 2016 CarolinaEast Health System cared for 13,980 inpatients, 109,381 outpatients, 62,433 emergency department patients and saw 210,381 patients in the 17 CarolinaEast Physicians offices.

A total of 396,175 patient encounters took place on the main campus and throughout the four counties in which CarolinaEast has care locations.