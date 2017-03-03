Hurricane Matthew Resilient Redevelopment Plan meeting to be held in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- State officials continue helping local communities recover from Hurricane Matthew.

Tonight, storm victims in Onslow County are encouraged to attend the Hurricane Matthew Resilient Redevelopment Plan meeting. That’s where they can offer input about what still needs to be done five months after the storm hit.

The information collected will be provided to lawmakers as well as state and federal agencies. It’ll help determine how much funding North Carolina still needs to recover.

Today’s meeting is happening at 6 p.m. at the Onslow County Government Center.