Havelock man arrested on drug charges

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT)- A Havelock man is facing multiple drug charges after he was arrested at the Hostess House earlier this week.

On Monday, Havelock Police Officers responded to Hostess House after they were alerted a room smelled like marijuana. When they entered the room, officers observed a wide array of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. A more thorough search revealed additional drugs and materials that indicated intent to distribute.

M Jericho Alexander Gilmore, 19, of Havelock, was arrested at the scene for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gilmore was taken to the Clarks Road Magistrate and confined to the Craven County Jail on $15,000 bond.

Additional files were charged to include intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I, schedule II and schedule IV controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon (switchblade knife).

