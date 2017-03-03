Governor Roy Cooper visits New Bern Friday to push funding for education

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- Governor Roy Cooper visits eastern North Carolina Friday to discuss his proposed budget.

Cooper will stop at Excel Learning Center in New Bern at 10:15 a.m.. That’s where he’ll talk about investment in early education.

It’s a key part of Cooper’s proposed budget, which he presented earlier this week. It would increase spending by more than 5% compared to the current budget.

Cooper defended his plan Wednesday, saying it’s time to catch up on spending investments in education. That includes a 10% raise for teachers over the next two years.