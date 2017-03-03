Gov. Cooper taps Surf City mayor, pardoned felon to lead ABC Commission

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Surf City Mayor Zander Guy announced his resignation at a special meeting Friday morning after being appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to chair the North Carolina ABC Commission.
Guy, who will be sworn into office on March 8, was formerly Jacksonville’s mayor and later served three months in prison in 1990 on a conviction of fraudulently billing clients of his insurance agency for nearly $16,000.
His three-year sentence was commuted by former Gov. Jim Martin who later pardoned him.
Guy was named to the state ABC commission by former Gov. Beverly Perdue in 2009.