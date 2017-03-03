Gov. Cooper taps Kinston’s Hill to chair N.C. Arts Council

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper chose Kinston businessman Stephen Hill as Chair of the North Carolina Arts Council Friday.

Hill previously served as a board member the Council for the Arts. Currently, Hill serves as the Director/Vice-President for Hillco, Ltd., and on the boards of Discovery Insurance Co. and Mother Earth Brewing. He helped create an arts and cultural district in Kinston.

Along with his son-in-law, Hill started Mother Earth in 2008 in downtown Kinston. He also opened a boutique hotel named The O’Neil in an old bank building just a few blocks away from Mother Earth.