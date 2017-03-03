Four men busted for allegedly selling and trafficking cocaine in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Four men are facing charges after allegedly selling and trafficking cocaine.

The arrests come after a joint undercover operation between the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and the Jacksonville Police Department Special Operations Division.

On February 28, officers say Masses Andrew Cain bought cocaine from an unknown subject, who sold it to an undercover officer near Highway 17 North in Jacksonville.

During the investigation, it was found Al Jordan Pickett delivered the cocaine to Cain. The investigating officers were also able to identify Jason Clifton as the source of the cocaine, while Jonathan Hatchell drove the men to buy and sell it.

All four men were arrested and taken into custody.

Anyone with information about these men can call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to case 2017-3486 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

