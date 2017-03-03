First responders get free safety training in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Nearly 200 emergency personnel will be in Beaufort County this weekend for scheduled training during Beaufort County Community College’s second annual public safety weekend.

Classes are underway and will run all the through Sunday with a live fire demonstration.

Director of fire training Johnny Williams said the training is important because most firemen and women in the area are volunteers and the training will allow them to stay ahead of the game.

“We are trying to give them that training so that they don’t have that problem of showing up and being like, ‘Well what do we do now?” said Williams. “You know because there is no way in our industry to really predict with 100 percent certainty what you are going to find when you get to any scene.”

The training could also benefit homeowners by possibly lowering insurance rates.

 

