First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures return for the weekend

SUMMARY: Cold front brings chilly conditions for the start of the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the 20s & 30s inland and 30s & 40s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50’s. Winds are quite breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear overnight and winds are breezy, out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s, thus you’ll want to bring in or cover up in plant life.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be sunny with cool daytime highs and chilly overnight lows. You’ll want to continue to take care of the plant life. If you’re headed to the LeClair Classic at ECU, bundle up! We warm back up next week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

