First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures return for the weekend

dontae-jones By Published: Updated:
first-alert

SUMMARY: Cold front brings chilly conditions for the start of the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the 20s & 30s inland and 30s & 40s along the coast. Winds are light.

school-bus-forecasttwitter1

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50’s. Winds are quite breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

high-coastalhigh-inland

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear overnight and winds are breezy, out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s, thus you’ll want to bring in or cover up in plant life.

low-coastallow-inland

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be sunny with cool daytime highs and chilly overnight lows. You’ll want to continue to take care of the plant life. If you’re headed to the LeClair Classic at ECU, bundle up! We warm back up next week.

leclairweekend

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
30° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
29° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
27° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.