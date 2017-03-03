Craven Co. law enforcement cracks down on opioid epidemic

jessica-jewell By Published: Updated:
craven-opioid

TRENT WOODS, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County law enforcement officers are stepping up their efforts to combat the growing opioid epidemic.

Alcohol law enforcement officers are partnering with local police departments on new education efforts.

The agencies are planning programs called no empty chairs and when love isn’t enough to teach parents how to recognize if their kids are using opioids and how to handle it.

ALE agent Matt Knight says he’ll give parents hands on experience.

“I’m going to take parents through and let them actually physically look for these types of drug paraphernalia, the signs, the symptoms, explain what to do when you find them. And then where to go after that,” Agent Knight said.

These programs are coming to schools in Craven County next month

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s