Craven Co. law enforcement cracks down on opioid epidemic

TRENT WOODS, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County law enforcement officers are stepping up their efforts to combat the growing opioid epidemic.

Alcohol law enforcement officers are partnering with local police departments on new education efforts.

The agencies are planning programs called no empty chairs and when love isn’t enough to teach parents how to recognize if their kids are using opioids and how to handle it.

ALE agent Matt Knight says he’ll give parents hands on experience.

“I’m going to take parents through and let them actually physically look for these types of drug paraphernalia, the signs, the symptoms, explain what to do when you find them. And then where to go after that,” Agent Knight said.

These programs are coming to schools in Craven County next month