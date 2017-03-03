Attorneys on call Friday to offer free legal advice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side is hosting the 4All phone bank as part of the North Carolina Bar Association’s 4All Statewide Service Day to get free legal information out to the community.

Forty legal experts from the association will be in the 9OYS studios throughout the day taking calls.

The legal experts are knowledgeable in all fields including criminal, civil rights, injury, labor, family and health topics, just to name a few.

Last year, 532 attorneys volunteered across the state and answered more than 10,000 calls.

The mission is to help people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to access legal services.

The number is 1-888-616-0614.

 

